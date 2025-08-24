Quiz: Disney Movie Quotes (Volume 1)

Test your knowledge of Disney Movie Quotes in our new quiz!

If you’ve already tested your knowledge of Disney Attraction Quotes, then why not also see how you fare at Disney Movies? Test your knowledge in Volume 1 of our Disney Movie Quotes Quiz.

Movie Quotes - Volume One Question 1: "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” Mulan Cinderella Pocahontas The Lion King Question 2: “Ladies do not start fights, but they can finish them.” Brave The Aristocats Star Wars: The Force Awakens Black Widow Question 3: “You were my new dream.” Aladdin Frozen The Princess and the Frog Tangled Question 4: “Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.” Beauty and the Beast Pocahontas Star Wars The Princess and the Frog Question 5: “I am one with the Force and the Force is with me.” Star Wars: The Force Awakens Solo Rogue One Star Wars Question 6: "Now, forget what you see. What do you feel? Brave Moana Tarzan Frozen II Question 7: “Sometimes you gotta get through your fear to see the beauty on the other side.” Finding Nemo Raya and the Last Dragon Brave The Good Dinosaur Question 8: “I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” Cars Lady and the Tramp Zootopia The Incredibles Question 9: "A bear in his natural habitat… a Studebaker.” The Muppet Movie Brother Bear Winnie the Pooh Zootopia Question 10: “Get this man a shield.” Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther Captain America: The First Avenger Iron Man Submit Answers Your Results Try Again

This quiz originated in Disney Trivia Live, our twice-weekly live YouTube show hosted by Doobie and Gideon Moseley, where you can compete against other Disney fans and test your Disney knowledge.

