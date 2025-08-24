Quiz: Disney Movie Quotes (Volume 1)

Test your knowledge of Disney Movie Quotes in our new quiz!
If you’ve already tested your knowledge of Disney Attraction Quotes, then why not also see how you fare at Disney Movies? Test your knowledge in Volume 1 of our Disney Movie Quotes Quiz.

Movie Quotes - Volume One

Question 1: "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”

Question 2: “Ladies do not start fights, but they can finish them.”

Question 3: “You were my new dream.”

Question 4: “Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.”

Question 5: “I am one with the Force and the Force is with me.”

Question 6: "Now, forget what you see. What do you feel?

Question 7: “Sometimes you gotta get through your fear to see the beauty on the other side.”

Question 8: “I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.”

Question 9: "A bear in his natural habitat… a Studebaker.”

Question 10: “Get this man a shield.”

This quiz originated in Disney Trivia Live, our twice-weekly live YouTube show hosted by Doobie and Gideon Moseley, where you can compete against other Disney fans and test your Disney knowledge.

