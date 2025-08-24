Quiz: Disney Attractions Quotes (Volume 1)

Test your knowledge of Disney Attraction Quotes in our new quiz!

You’re not truly a Disney fan until you can quote each attraction front to bottom. Or at least, that's what many seem to think. But how good are you? Test your knowledge in Volume 1 of Attractions Quotes Quiz.

Attraction Quotes (Vol 1)

Attraction Quotes - Volume One Question 1: "Dead men tell no tales." Big Thunder Peter Pan's Flight Pirates of the Caribbean Haunted Mansion Question 2: “How about some backstage passes?” Expedition Everest Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Great Movie Ride Test Track Question 3: "our planet has sailed through the universe of time" Mission: SPACE Horizons Spaceship Earth Universe of Energy Question 4: "Please contact Mr. Johnson in the control tower" Flight to the Moon Carousel of Progress Mission: SPACE Space Mountain Question 5: "What you've just seen are the building blocks for the future up ahead." Carousel of Progress Universe of Energy Captain EO Horizons Question 6: "There’s a collect call for you. It’s your new agent." Superstar Limo Sounds Dangerous Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Great Movie Ride Question 7: "I've always wanted to do this." Hall of Presidents World of Motion Star Tours Living With the Land Question 8: "Why did it have to be tourists?" Expedition Everest Indiana Jones Adventure Great Movie Ride Star Tours Question 9: "Rise to the challenge." Tough To Be a Bug Kali River Rapids Flight of Passage Na'vi River Journey Question 10: "Put up 2, 5, and 7." Carousel of Progress Cranium Command Test Track Ellen's Energy Adventure Submit Answers Your Results Try Again

This quiz originated in Disney Trivia Live, our twice-weekly live YouTube show hosted by Doobie and Gideon Moseley, where you can compete against other Disney fans and test your Disney knowledge.

