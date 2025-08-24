Quiz: Disney Attractions Quotes (Volume 1)

Test your knowledge of Disney Attraction Quotes in our new quiz!
You’re not truly a Disney fan until you can quote each attraction front to bottom. Or at least, that's what many seem to think. But how good are you? Test your knowledge in Volume 1 of Attractions Quotes Quiz.

Attraction Quotes (Vol 1)

Question 1: "Dead men tell no tales."

Question 2: “How about some backstage passes?”

Question 3: "our planet has sailed through the universe of time"

Question 4: "Please contact Mr. Johnson in the control tower"

Question 5: "What you've just seen are the building blocks for the future up ahead."

Question 6: "There’s a collect call for you. It’s your new agent."

Question 7: "I've always wanted to do this."

Question 8: "Why did it have to be tourists?"

Question 9: "Rise to the challenge."

Question 10: "Put up 2, 5, and 7."

This quiz originated in Disney Trivia Live, our twice-weekly live YouTube show hosted by Doobie and Gideon Moseley, where you can compete against other Disney fans and test your Disney knowledge.

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.

