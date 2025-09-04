Quiz: From "Tangled" to "A New Hope," Test Your Royal Brain Power with our Princesses in the Movies Quiz
While World Princess Week may have ended on August 31st, there is never a bad time to celebrate the epic stories of both official Disney Princesses and other Disney royalty. But how well do you know their tales? Take our Princesses in the Movies Quiz to find out now!
Back on December 21st, 1937, Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs debuted at the Carthay Circle Theatre. The animated hit paved the way for animated storytelling and kick started the Disney Princess brand. Over the past 9 decades, Walt Disney Studios has continued sharing the magical tales of fairytale royalty, including Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Moana, and Raya. Since then, these heroines have become icons worldwide for their catchy “I Want" songs, resilience, strength, and inspiring stories. Now, these are just the official Disney Princesses! Beyond the highly exclusive club, Disney boasts incredible royalty like Queen Anna and Elsa, Princess Leia, and more as they head out on unforgettable adventures.
Do you consider yourself an expert on all things Princess? Do you have what it takes to become Disney movie trivia royalty? Try your knowledge with our Princesses in the Movies Quiz!
Princesses in the Movies
For those looking to try your knowledge at even more trivia questions, you can check out our World Princess Week Disney Trivia Live episode!
For those looking to brush up on their Disney Princess knowledge, head to Disney+ to enjoy Disney’s magical lineup of animated hits.
