Quiz: From "Tangled" to "A New Hope," Test Your Royal Brain Power with our Princesses in the Movies Quiz

While World Princess Week may have ended on August 31st, there is never a bad time to celebrate the epic stories of both official Disney Princesses and other Disney royalty. But how well do you know their tales? Take our Princesses in the Movies Quiz to find out now!

Back on December 21st, 1937, Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs debuted at the Carthay Circle Theatre. The animated hit paved the way for animated storytelling and kick started the Disney Princess brand. Over the past 9 decades, Walt Disney Studios has continued sharing the magical tales of fairytale royalty, including Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Moana, and Raya. Since then, these heroines have become icons worldwide for their catchy “I Want" songs, resilience, strength, and inspiring stories. Now, these are just the official Disney Princesses! Beyond the highly exclusive club, Disney boasts incredible royalty like Queen Anna and Elsa, Princess Leia, and more as they head out on unforgettable adventures.

Do you consider yourself an expert on all things Princess? Do you have what it takes to become Disney movie trivia royalty? Try your knowledge with our Princesses in the Movies Quiz!

Princesses in the Movies Question 1: What gift does Rapunzel’s magical hair possess? Animal Speech Healing Invisibility Fire Starter Question 2: Which Disney Princess has the least amount of screen time in her own movie? Snow White Cinderella Pocahontas Aurora Question 3: Which princess is the only one in the official lineup to have children in a Disney sequel? Jasmine Tiana Ariel Belle Question 4: Which one of these is NOT the name of one of Merida's brothers? Hubert Harris Hamish Harlan Question 5: Which princess movie features the song "Listen With Your Heart"? Tangled Pocahontas Moana Brave Question 6: What princess has been erased from this scene? Snow White Belle Cinderella Sleeping Beauty Question 7: What is the name of Mia’s love interest in The Princess Diaries 2? Rupert Jacoby Philippe Renaldi Michael Moscovitz Nicholas Devereaux Question 8: What planet is Princess Leia originally from? Batuu Tatooine Alderaan Coruscant Question 9: Which Disney princess movie has the line "sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface. Far beneath in some cases. " Moana Rapunzel Belle Jasmine Question 10: What princess has been erased from this scene? Jasmine Cinderella Giselle Snow White Submit Answers Your Results Try Again

For those looking to try your knowledge at even more trivia questions, you can check out our World Princess Week Disney Trivia Live episode!

For those looking to brush up on their Disney Princess knowledge, head to Disney+ to enjoy Disney’s magical lineup of animated hits.

