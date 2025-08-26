Quiz: Test Your Royal Knowledge and All Things Disney Princesses

This could have been a whole book, be glad we left it at 10 questions!

World Princess Week is here and it celebrates the legacy Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of kids and fans of all ages around the world. As such, we thought it would be fun and perfectly timed to delve into some Disney Princess trivia! So come participate and answer 10 easy or terribly difficult (depending on what you know about the princesses!) questions!

While we could have made this quiz 100 questions long, we decided to hit some fun princess moments - mostly in the movies, but we dabbled in the parks for a second too. Let’s jump in.

All Things Disney Princesses Question 1: According to Maui, what constitutes being a princess? Being the daughter of a chief, king, leader, or otherwise Wearing a dress and having an animal sidekick Being able to send a tweet Having a doll or action figure Question 2: We were introduced to two princesses in 2013, but by the end of the first act, one is no longer a princess. Who are we referring to? Anna Rapunzel Elsa Judy Hopps Question 3: Sleeping Beauty Castle arrived with Disneyland in 1955, but when did her movie come out? 1956 1955 1959 1952 Question 4: Speaking of Sleeping Beauty Castle, this iconic structure was replicated at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2005 before being transformed into the Castle of Magical Dreams in 2020. Which of these princesses is NOT represented on the new castle? Merida Eilonwy Jasmine Moana Question 5: What foot did Cinderella’s Glass Slipper fall off of? Her Right Her Left Question 6: What innovative animation system helped bring the iconic ballroom scene from Beauty and the Beast to life? LIDS A113ienWare TOPS CAPS Question 7: Ralph discovers Vanellope Von Schweetz (yes, she’s a princess!) is more than just a glitch when he sees: Winchell and Duncan discussing it He finds her candy crown under the stairs King Candy driving her kart She’s on the side of her game cabinet Question 8: Technically, Ariel is one of seven princesses in Triton’s Kingdom, and the youngest. As her sisters are introduced (in song form!) who is the third name we hear? Adella Arista Andrina Attina Question 9: Attempting to fulfill her father’s dream, Raya must bring the kingdom of Kumandra together. But which of these is not a realm of Kumandra? Fin Fang Heart Talon Question 10: When Brave was first released, many celebrated Merida as Pixar’s first princess. This is not true. In fact, there were two in a single film. What was that movie? Toy Story 2 A Bug’s Life Up Finding Nemo Submit Answers Your Results Try Again