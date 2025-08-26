Quiz: Test Your Royal Knowledge and All Things Disney Princesses

This could have been a whole book, be glad we left it at 10 questions!
World Princess Week is here and it celebrates the legacy Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of kids and fans of all ages around the world. As such, we thought it would be fun and perfectly timed to delve into some Disney Princess trivia! So come participate and answer 10 easy or terribly difficult (depending on what you know about the princesses!) questions!

While we could have made this quiz 100 questions long, we decided to hit some fun princess moments - mostly in the movies, but we dabbled in the parks for a second too. Let’s jump in.

All Things Disney Princesses

Question 1: According to Maui, what constitutes being a princess?

Question 1

Question 2: We were introduced to two princesses in 2013, but by the end of the first act, one is no longer a princess. Who are we referring to?

Question 2

Question 3: Sleeping Beauty Castle arrived with Disneyland in 1955, but when did her movie come out?

Question 3

Question 4: Speaking of Sleeping Beauty Castle, this iconic structure was replicated at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2005 before being transformed into the Castle of Magical Dreams in 2020. Which of these princesses is NOT represented on the new castle?

Question 4

Question 5: What foot did Cinderella’s Glass Slipper fall off of?

Question 5

Question 6: What innovative animation system helped bring the iconic ballroom scene from Beauty and the Beast to life?

Question 6

Question 7: Ralph discovers Vanellope Von Schweetz (yes, she’s a princess!) is more than just a glitch when he sees:

Question 7

Question 8: Technically, Ariel is one of seven princesses in Triton’s Kingdom, and the youngest. As her sisters are introduced (in song form!) who is the third name we hear?

Question 8

Question 9: Attempting to fulfill her father’s dream, Raya must bring the kingdom of Kumandra together. But which of these is not a realm of Kumandra?

Question 9

Question 10: When Brave was first released, many celebrated Merida as Pixar’s first princess. This is not true. In fact, there were two in a single film. What was that movie?

Question 10

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
