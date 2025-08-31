D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon: A 25th Anniversary Celebration of "The Emperor's New Groove"

"Uh oh." "Don't tell me." "Yep. We're about to go over a huge waterfall." "Sharp rocks at the bottom? "Most likely" "Bring it on."

Destination D23 is here, bringing Disney fans from around the globe to a Walt Disney World celebration. While the event is full of special panels and performances, attendees were welcomed to a special Kuzcotopia Night at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

BOOO YAH! Destination D23 weekend at Walt Disney World Resort is finally here. As part of the celebration and in honor of The Emperor's New Groove’s 25th anniversary, Kuzcotopia has taken over Typhoon Lagoon water park for a nostalgic evening of water park fun.

It’s not everyday that the hit 2000s comedy makes such a large appearance at the Disney Parks, so the Kuzcotopia Night has been a highly anticipated part of the Destination D23 weekend. Arriving at the event, we were welcomed by some event exclusive photo ops featuring Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s Atlantis.

Obviously, tonight’s main attraction was some Emperor’s New Groove fun! Upon entering the water park, a more appropriately themed photo op awaited guests, featuring a stylized map on how to get from Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, the Destination D23 headquarters, to the Kuzcotopia takeover of Typhoon Lagoon. There was also some fun temporary signage.

The event, which took place from 8PM to 11PM, offered an exciting array of evening activities, the highlight of which was the Kuzcotopia dance party, which saw rare character appearances from Kuzco, Yzma, Kronk, and Llama Kuzco!

Disney even brought out some really interesting original characters that added even more life to the already high energy event.

Beyond character meet and greets, the event also hosted some exclusive activities, including Exotic Bird Bingo and a Havaianas Charm Station. Exotic Bird Bingo sent guests out to find hidden posters of special bird posters, with the Havaianas Charm Station offering guests special D23-themed sandal charms.

Of course, this is all on top of the exclusive access to the Walt Disney World water park and rare opportunity to spend an evening in the Surf Pool. While not as treacherous as the giant waterfall Kuzco and Pacha fall off of in the film, shorter wait times for attractions like Humunga Cowabunga and Miss Adventure Falls added even more thrill to the night!

There was also a nice D23 sand castle showcased during the event, which makes these parties extra special for members of Disney’s official fanclub. But remember, “no touchy!"

