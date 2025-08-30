Photos: Sugarplum Fairytale Princess-Inspired Ornaments Arrive at Walt Disney World
Add a touch of princess magic to your holiday decor!
Even though the Halloween festivities recently kicked off at Walt Disney World, the holidays are right around the corner! Walt Disney World has released a new collection of princess-inspired Christmas Ornaments.
What’s Happening:
- A new Disney Sugarplum Fairytale collection has arrived at Walt Disney World ahead of the looming holiday season.
- The collection includes beautifully stylized ornaments featuring beloved Disney Princess characters.
- Let’s take a closer look at the enchanting new collection:
Princess Dress Cookie Ornaments (Set of 6) - $39.99
Sleeping Beauty Cake Stand Ornament - $34.99
Beaded Snow White Grumpy Ornament - $26.99
Cinderella Snowglobe Ornament - $29.99
Princess Cookie Baking Tray Ornament - $24.99
Ariel’s Thingamabob Cotton Candy Ornament - $26.99
The Beast Nutcracker Ornament - $24.99
Disney Princess Week:
- World Princess Week is an annual celebration honoring Disney Princesses and the positive values they inspire.
- This week highlights courage, kindness, creativity, and empowerment through the stories and characters of Disney Princesses.
- World Princess Week includes special events at the Disney parks, fan experiences, and themed merchandise releases.
- Disney also collaborates on charitable partnerships, like granting wishes for children through Make-A-Wish and other programs.
More Merchandise at Walt Disney World:
