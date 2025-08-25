Photos: Bring the Magic Home with New Disney Puzzles from Walt Disney World
Put the magic together one piece at a time!
New puzzles featuring beloved Disney characters and iconic park attractions have been spotted at Walt Disney World, offering fans a fun way to piece together the magic at home.
What’s Happening:
- New Puzzles were spotted at World of Disney at Disney Springs.
- The puzzles showcase beloved Disney characters, including fan-favorite iconic attractions.
- The price on these puzzles range from $24.99 to $34.99
- There are 500- and 750-piece puzzles, along with a set of four 300-piece puzzles.
- Check out the new puzzles below:
- This set of four contains stylized attraction posters of Journey Into Imagination, Alice in Wonderland, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.
- Everyone’s favorite singing bears have some representation too with this 500-piece puzzle inspired by the Country Bear Jamboree.
- Fans of Lilo and Stitch will love this 500-piece puzzle featuring Stitch star-gazing with some ducks and a frog.
- Call in the spirits wherever they’re at! This Puzzle features Madame Leota and other familiar faces from The Haunted Mansion.
- Are you a dog or a cat person? Luckily, you don’t have to decide with this double-sided 500-piece puzzle featuring Disney cats on one side and Disney dogs on the other.
- Caw, caw, rawr! Dug, Russell, Carl and Kevin from UP! Are all together on this 750-piece puzzle.
- Finally, Disney Villains fans can enjoy this 750-piece puzzle featuring the full cast of mischievous crooks and queens.
