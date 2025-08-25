Photos: Get in the Spirit with New Spooky Create-Your-Own Headband Accessories at Disney
Mix, match, and add a touch of frightful fun to your custom headband!
Disney has introduced new spooky plush headband accessories, perfect for adding a touch of Halloween spirit to your headwear!
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories at Disney Ever After for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience.
- While there are many different characters to choose from, there are 3 distinct Halloween options featuring Vampire Mickey, Witch Minnie, and a Mickey Pumpkin.
- The headband itself retails for $9.99.
- Disney also released Hitchhiking Ghost plush accessories at the Create-Your-Own Headband experience recently.
- Take a look at the new plush accessories:
Mickey Pumpkin Plush Headband Accessory - $11.99
Minne Mouse Witch Plush Headband Accessory - $11.99
Mickey Mouse Vampire Plush Headband Accessory - $11.99
Halloween at Disney Springs:
- These hauntingly stylish headband accessories can be found at Disney Ever After.
- Other locations carrying all of your fall favorite accessories include World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, Disney’s Days of Christmas, and DisneyStyle.
- Check out our guide to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Disney Springs here.
More Disney Halloween Merchandise:
