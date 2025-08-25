Photos: Get in the Spirit with New Spooky Create-Your-Own Headband Accessories at Disney

Mix, match, and add a touch of frightful fun to your custom headband!

Disney has introduced new spooky plush headband accessories, perfect for adding a touch of Halloween spirit to your headwear!

What’s Happening:

  • Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories at Disney Ever After for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience.
  • While there are many different characters to choose from, there are 3 distinct Halloween options featuring Vampire Mickey, Witch Minnie, and a Mickey Pumpkin.
  • The headband itself retails for $9.99.
  • Disney also released Hitchhiking Ghost plush accessories at the Create-Your-Own Headband experience recently.
  • Take a look at the new plush accessories:

Mickey Pumpkin Plush Headband Accessory - $11.99

Minne Mouse Witch Plush Headband Accessory - $11.99

Mickey Mouse Vampire Plush Headband Accessory - $11.99

Halloween at Disney Springs:

  • These hauntingly stylish headband accessories can be found at Disney Ever After.
  • Other locations carrying all of your fall favorite accessories include World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, Disney’s Days of Christmas, and DisneyStyle.
  • Check out our guide to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Disney Springs here.

More Disney Halloween Merchandise:

