Photos: Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice! New Scented Loungefly Accessories and Starbucks Tumblers Arrive at Walt Disney World
It's PSL season! Celebrate your favorite fall flavor with these fresh new accessories.
The Halloween season is already in full swing at Walt Disney World! Take a look at the new pumpkin spice themed merchandise spotted at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- While you may not be cozying up with cable knit sweaters and warm pumpkin spice lattes just yet in the Floridian heat, you can most certainly display your autumnal spirit with these autumnal accessories!
- Here’s what we spotted at the Crations Shop at EPCOT:
Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Spice Scented Loungefly Mini Backpack - $100
Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Spice Scented Loungefly Ear Headband - $44.99
Starbucks Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Tumbler - $49.99
- Take a look at other items from the Pumpkin Spice collection from Disney Store here.
More Disney Halloween Merchandise:
