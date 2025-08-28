New Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie Merchandise at EPCOT

Parisian Vibes: Dive Into the latest Haute Couture at EPCOT

Bonjour! A new collection of Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie merchandise has arrived in the France Pavilion at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

New Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie merchandise was spotted today at EPCOT in the France Pavilion.

The collection includes shirts for the whole family, sweatshirts, a new Spirit Jersey and items for your home.

Let’s take a look at the collection:

Café Gourmand Tea Towel Set - $19.99

Mickey Mouse Patisserie Kids Shirt - $26.99

Minnie Mouse Pa tisseries Françaises Spirit Jersey - $79.99

Parisian Macaron Ears - $34.99

Mickey and Minnie Boulangerie Tumbler - $27.99

Café Gourmand Tea Tray - $29.99

Mickey Mouse Patisseries Françaises Shirt - $29.99

Mickey Mouse France Pavillion Crewneck Sweater - $54.99

Minnie Mouse France Pavilion Ladies Blouse - $39.99

France Pavillion Plates - $39.99

France Pavillion Canister - $34.99

