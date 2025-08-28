New Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie Merchandise at EPCOT
Parisian Vibes: Dive Into the latest Haute Couture at EPCOT
Bonjour! A new collection of Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie merchandise has arrived in the France Pavilion at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- New Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie merchandise was spotted today at EPCOT in the France Pavilion.
- The collection includes shirts for the whole family, sweatshirts, a new Spirit Jersey and items for your home.
- Let’s take a look at the collection:
Café Gourmand Tea Towel Set - $19.99
Mickey Mouse Patisserie Kids Shirt - $26.99
Minnie Mouse Patisseries Françaises Spirit Jersey - $79.99
Parisian Macaron Ears - $34.99
Mickey and Minnie Boulangerie Tumbler - $27.99
Café Gourmand Tea Tray - $29.99
Mickey Mouse Patisseries Françaises Shirt - $29.99
Mickey Mouse France Pavillion Crewneck Sweater - $54.99
Minnie Mouse France Pavilion Ladies Blouse - $39.99
France Pavillion Plates - $39.99
France Pavillion Canister - $34.99
