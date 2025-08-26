Slightly Less Grand and Miraculous: Spaceship Earth Closes for a Routine Refurbishment at EPCOT

An end date for Spaceship Earth’s refurbishment has yet to be announced.

While the grand and miraculous structure that is Spaceship Earth will always welcome guests to EPCOT, the attraction within is now closed for a multi-month refurbishment.

Spaceship Earth closed yesterday, August 25th for a routine refurbishment at the Walt Disney World theme park. No exact date has been provided for when it will reopen except that it will be later this year, so it sounds like it may be down for at least several weeks.

Planters block off access to the entrance area of the attraction, while signage directs visitors to the still-open GEO-82 bar, which opened within the former sponsor lounge a few months ago.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem as if the attraction will be receiving any major updates, which is especially disappointing given a new version of the attraction was announced back in 2019 and then canceled because of a scaling back in capital expenditure following the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time a new version of the attraction debuted was back in 2007, when the current version featuring Dame Judi Dench and the ability to choose your future was introduced.

While Spaceship Earth and the Project Tomorrow post-show exhibit area are closed, the recently opened GEO-82 bar remains open. Guests can access GEO-82 through the Project Tomorrow entrance on the west side of Spaceship Earth, near the pathway leading to Journey of Water.

Planters somewhat haphazardly block off access and view of Project Tomorrow, but it’s a fair trade-off allowing guests to still enjoy this excellent new lounge experience.

Take a ride on the current iteration of Spaceship Earth in our full ride-through POV below.

