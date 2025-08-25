Photos: Starbucks Reopens with Fresh Look at Disney Springs West Side
Sip back and enjoy! The revamped Starbucks at Disney Springs West Side brews a fresh new look with a bright, modern layout.
The Starbucks on Disney Springs’ West Side has reopened, unveiling a bright, modern redesign.
What’s Happening:
- The flagship Starbucks location, located near the AMC theater in Disney Springs, has reopened after a multi-month-long renovation.
- The closure was initially expected to last through late June, but reopened today, August 25.
- The space boasts a bright, modern, and open layout, highlighted by a stunning mural of foliage and animals that wraps around the bar and cashier area. New digital menu screens at the counter complete the refreshed look.
- Previously, the interior of the location had a more industrial appearance with wood fixtures, an exposed ceiling and black beams.
- The seating area in the cafe has also brightened up quite a bit, with a tropical mural on the wall as well as a 3D mural of The Coffee Belt on the back wall.
- The mural on the wall before the renovation featured an illustrated doodle-like design with gold accents.
- Ernesto Maranje, a Cuban-American muralist and painter based in Miami, Florida, designed the murals for this Starbucks location. Maranje is known for his work exploring themes of the interconnectedness of plant and animal life and the human relationship with nature. His art often features vibrant depictions of animals, such as birds, big cats, and primates, set against richly detailed backgrounds of flora and foliage.
- The new murals that surround the inside of the store provide more depth and color, playing into the Coffee Belt theme of the cafe.
- At the bar, an order status tracker now displays Received, In Progress, and Ready, helping ensure a smooth handoff of your handcrafted Starbucks beverage.
- Overall, the cafe’s renovated interior feels fresh and makes a welcome addition to the West Side of Disney Springs.
More Disney Springs News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com