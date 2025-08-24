Harvest Smiles Aplenty at Mickey's Pumpkin Patch in Disney Springs This Fall

Simply head to the Disney PhotoPass Studio in the Marketplace to snap some fall memories.

Families and friends alike can capture their Halloween and fall memories at Disney Springs with a visit to Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch.

What’s Happening:

  • Head over to the Disney PhotoPass Studio in Disney Springs to take some festive photos at Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch.
  • The photo location has been completely transformed into something out of a real pumpkin patch – a popular offering all across the country during the fall.

  • Reservations are not needed; simply stop by the studio during your visit to Disney Springs, select your props and strike a pose for the photographer!
  • You can also turn your photos into a custom Mickey Pinboard, as pictured below.

