Harvest Smiles Aplenty at Mickey's Pumpkin Patch in Disney Springs This Fall
Simply head to the Disney PhotoPass Studio in the Marketplace to snap some fall memories.
Families and friends alike can capture their Halloween and fall memories at Disney Springs with a visit to Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch.
What’s Happening:
- Head over to the Disney PhotoPass Studio in Disney Springs to take some festive photos at Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch.
- The photo location has been completely transformed into something out of a real pumpkin patch – a popular offering all across the country during the fall.
- Reservations are not needed; simply stop by the studio during your visit to Disney Springs, select your props and strike a pose for the photographer!
- You can also turn your photos into a custom Mickey Pinboard, as pictured below.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Take an in-depth photo tour of the fantastic new The Beak and Barrel bar themed to Pirates of the Caribbean at the Magic Kingdom.
- We finally have an opening date for Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
- Plus, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps will be sporting new meet and greet looks inspired by Zootopia 2.
- Closed since early this year, we still don’t know exactly when in 2026 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen, but we did get some new concept art for the added magic coming to the ride.
- We also got a new look at Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, including The Electric Mayhem in the preshow.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com