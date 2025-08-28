The NHL’s Stanley Cup Enjoyed a Magical Day at EPCOT with Florida Panthers’ Evan Rodrigues

Maple popcorn in the Stanley Cup wasn't on my 2025 bingo card

The NHL’s Stanley Cup recently made a special appearance at EPCOT, hanging out with Goofy and Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues and his family!

What’s Happening:

  • Hopping off the Monorail, the Stanley Cup was out and ready for a day of fun in the park.

  • Goofy put on his hockey gear and got in on the fun, posing with the Stanley Cup, Rodrigues and his family in front of Spaceship Earth.

  • Then they took the Cup to the Canada Pavilion in World Showcase and filled it up with the iconic, fan-favorite Maple Popcorn.

  • After enjoying their snack out of the Stanley Cup, they made their way to the France Pavilion to fill the cup with Remy plush toys.
  • It seemed like “E-Rod" and the Stanley Cup had a blast at the Most Magical Place on Earth! Watch the video from their day here:

More EPCOT News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com