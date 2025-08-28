The NHL’s Stanley Cup Enjoyed a Magical Day at EPCOT with Florida Panthers’ Evan Rodrigues
Maple popcorn in the Stanley Cup wasn't on my 2025 bingo card
The NHL’s Stanley Cup recently made a special appearance at EPCOT, hanging out with Goofy and Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues and his family!
What’s Happening:
- The NHL’s Stanley Cup has been taking turns spending the day with members of the Florida Panthers NHL Team, and Evan Rodrigues took the Cup to EPCOT!
- Hopping off the Monorail, the Stanley Cup was out and ready for a day of fun in the park.
- Goofy put on his hockey gear and got in on the fun, posing with the Stanley Cup, Rodrigues and his family in front of Spaceship Earth.
- Then they took the Cup to the Canada Pavilion in World Showcase and filled it up with the iconic, fan-favorite Maple Popcorn.
- After enjoying their snack out of the Stanley Cup, they made their way to the France Pavilion to fill the cup with Remy plush toys.
- It seemed like “E-Rod" and the Stanley Cup had a blast at the Most Magical Place on Earth! Watch the video from their day here:
