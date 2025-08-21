From Muppets to Figment: Previewing the Food and Merchandise for the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

We got a chance to preview what’s coming to the popular EPCOT festival when it kicks off in exactly one week!

Before learning more details about everything new coming to Walt Disney World next year, we had a chance to preview some of the merchandise and food that will be available at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival this year.

Merchandise

From an exciting new collection from Muppet Labs, featuring Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant Beaker, to new collections with festival stalwarts like Remy and Figment, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone at this year’s event!

Could this Loungefly bag be drawing inspiration from the popular Mickey Mouse short Croissant de Triomphe?

As previously revealed, some exclusive Annual Passholder items will be available during the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Emile’s Fromage Montage is returning this year, a cheesy menu stroll with items available throughout the park. Simply pick up a Festival Passport and collect stamps by purchasing five of these items. Once you’ve gotten them all, head over to Shimmering Sips for a special redemption prize, which appears to be four different kinds of bento boxes – featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Remy.

The Main Event: The Food!

The Foodie Guide to this year’s festival has already been released, but this preview gave us a chance to see some new and returning items in person.

Gulf Coast-style Seafood Roll with Warm-Water Lobster, Rock Shrimp, Lobster Bisque, and Sherry-Crème Fraîche on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Montreal-style Burger Slider featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef with plant-based cheddar, tomato jam, bibb lettuce, and plant-based garlic aïoli on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based)

Korean BBQ Wings with Gochujang Barbecue Sauce and Toasted Sesame

Paella Caldoso with Rock Shrimp, Bay Scallops, and Smoked Mussels

Pineapple Cheesecake with Passion Fruit Curd and Macadamia Nuts

Strawberry Champagne Trifle (Plant-based)

Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae with Vanilla Bean Gelato

Pineapple Colada – White Rum, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and Sweetened Coconut Milk

Greek Melon Limeade – Kleos Mastiha Spirit, Artonic Melon Apéritif, Pearl Vodka, and Lime Sour Mix

Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea – Twinings Pomegranate & Raspberry Herbal Tea with Orange Ice Cream Molecules (non-alcoholic)

More on the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:

The long-running event returns to EPCOT for 90 days this year from August 28th through November 22nd, bringing 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.

Just like previous years, the global marketplaces will offer a plethora of amazing food items from cultures around the world as well as kid-friendly and plant-based options.

You can check out the complete Foodie Guide to this year’s event here

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series

