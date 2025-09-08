New "We Call It Imagineering" Episode Takes a Look at Disney Castles Around the World
The fifth episode of “We Call It Imagineering” features an in-depth look at each of the Disney Castles across the world.
The latest episode of the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube series We Call it Imagineering has arrived, giving Disney fans an in-depth look at all of Disney’s magical castles across the globe.
What’s Happening:
- During the “Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles" panel at Destination D23, it was revealed that the fifth episode of We Call It Imagineering would soon be available for Disney fans everywhere to watch on YouTube.
- The new episode, titled “Building Castles," has now dropped, highlighting each Disney Castle around the world and giving an in-depth look at their creation and contents.
- We of course begin with a look at the original castle, Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, where former Imagineer Tom Morris reveals the castle’s origins and how the film that inspired it wasn’t even released until four years after Disneyland opened.
- Cinderella Castle is highlighted, including its illustrious Cinderella Castle Suite. We recently got the news that the castle will be reverting to a classic color scheme, evoking how it looked on opening day.
- Time is also given to discuss the entertainment offerings that often take place with castles as their backdrop, including ever-more-impressive projection shows.
- Imagineer Michel Den Dulk and Keith Rector guide us through the whimsical, yet magical design of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant at Disneyland Paris.
- Perhaps the most unique castle is Hong Kong Disneyland’s, which was originally created as a replica of Sleeping Beauty Castle, before being expanded into what is known today as the Castle of Magical Dreams.
- While Tokyo Disneyland’s Cinderella Castle may be a close replica of Orlando’s, it does have its unique charm – specifically with the Cinderella’s Fairy Tale Hall walk-through attraction.
- Imagineers then discuss the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland, which serves as a tribute to all Disney Princesses, and the incorporated Voyage to Crystal Grotto boat ride.
- Lastly, we take a look towards the future with the castle-style park coming to Abu Dhabi, which will incorporate the natural waters of the area into the design. We also get a peak at a castle design that will be featured on the upcoming Disney Adventure cruise ship.
- Hosted by Ali Rubinstein, SVP Global Creative & Show Design, this episode includes conversations with:
- Tom Morris – Former Disney Imagineer
- Colleen Meyers – Executive Color Design & Paint, Walt Disney Imagineering
- James Silson – Show Director, Disney Live Entertainment
- Sophia Coscia – Video Systems Designer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Dana Carlson – Senior Visual Media Creative Producer, Disney Live Entertainment
- J.P. Perez – Senior Visual Effects Designer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Michel Den Dulk – Senior Concept Designer, Walt Disney Imagineering Paris
- Keith Rector – Lead Artistic Designer, Walt Disney Imagineering Paris
- Kelly Willis – Senior Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Louise Pang – Director, Design & Planning, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Mark Schirmer – Portfolio Executive Creative Producer, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Leia Mi – Art Director, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Nuri Tekin – Manager, Design & Show Quality, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Zach Riddley – SVP Global Creative Strategy, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Check out our We Call It Imagineering tag for our looks at and to watch all four prior episodes.
