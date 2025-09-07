Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth and Support a Good Cause at Pizza Ponte in Disney Springs
The Cocoapizzie is available for the rest of September with proceeds going towards pediatric cancer research.
Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs is introducing a delicious new dessert mash-up specifically to benefit Cookies for Kids' Cancer.
What’s Happening:
- Pizza Ponte, the pizza shop attached to Maria & Enzo’s at Disney Springs, has introduced a special new treat just for the month of September.
- Available for just $5.50 for 2, the new Cocoapizzie is a delicious cookie and brownie mash-up featuring the finest ingredients, including rich dark chocolate.
- A portion of the proceeds from every Cocoapizzie sold will benefit Cookies for Kids' Cancer, an organization dedicated to funding vital research for pediatric cancer.
- Patina Group, who own and run Pizza Ponte, is proud to support this impactful initiative throughout September, in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
