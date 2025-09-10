D23 Book Launch Party: Celebrate Disney and National Geographic's Upcoming Release "The Bucket List Family and The Big Adventure"

Plus, get a chance to meet the real-life Bucket List Family.

Calling all D23 members: next month, join in on a special Disney book launch event celebrating the release of Disney and National Geographic’s The Bucket List Family and The Big Adventure.

What’s Happening:

This October, D23 is inviting members to celebrate the launch of the new family book The Bucket List Family and The Big Adventure .

. Arriving from Disney Publishing and National Geographic, the new adventure was written by Garrett Gee and is based on him and his family’s adventures highlighted in their Instagram and YouTube channel called The Bucket List Family.

Gee is a National Geographic Travel Journalist whose venture into vlogging has earned him and his family a whopping 1.49 million subscribers on YouTube.

D23 Presents: A Book Launch Event with the Bucket List Family Disney Springs

Taking place from 11AM-1PM, attendees will get to celebrate with the real life Bucket List Family, which includes: A panel-style discussion with The Bucket List Family about their new book. Meet and greet opportunities. A signed copy of The Bucket List Family and The Big Adventure . Exclusive signed artwork from the book. A popcorn and drink voucher.

D23 Gold and General Members can purchase up to four tickets for them and three guests.

Tickets run for $39 for Gold Members and $44 for General Members. Each ticket has an additional $3 processing fee.

Tickets are on sale now

D23 Spooktacular Spotlight:

This October, D23 is inviting fans into a new entry in their Spotlight Series with their D23 Spooktacular Spotlight.

Taking place on October 12th, you’ll be able to explore some spooky season fun at Walt Disney World Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After and a panel discussion with Imagineering all about “illusioneering" inside of Haunted Mansion

and a panel discussion with Imagineering all about “illusioneering" inside of Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, September 12th.

