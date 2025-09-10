Disney+ Is Offering Subscribers A Chance To Win An Ultimate Getaway to Walt Disney World

Disney+ members can now enter for an exclusive chance to win a magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort!

What’s Happening:

From now until October 2, enter for a chance to win a 4-day, 5-night dream vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Vacation Package Includes: 4 Days, 5 Nights at Walt Disney World Resort in a Concierge Level Deluxe Room Coach airfare for 4 people Ground transportation for 4 people Four 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets VIP Tour Guide for 1-eight-hour day Four $400 Disney Gift Cards

To enter, visit the perks page on the Disney+ website

Disney+ also offers other fantastic perks, including a chance to win a trip to the Tron: Ares premiere in Los Angeles, 6 months of DashPass, and a chance to win a trip to New York Comic Con 2025.

History of Disney+:

Since its launch in November 2019, Disney+ has quickly amassed over 160 million subscribers worldwide.

Disney+ leverages its vast catalog of franchises, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, attracting diverse audiences.

The platform’s success pressured competitors like Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video to invest in original content and secure high-profile franchises.

Disney+ success has strengthened cross-platform synergy, boosting merchandise sales, theme park tie-ins, and theatrical releases.

