Disney+ Is Offering Subscribers A Chance To Win An Ultimate Getaway to Walt Disney World
Don’t miss your chance, enter today!
Disney+ members can now enter for an exclusive chance to win a magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort!
What’s Happening:
- From now until October 2, enter for a chance to win a 4-day, 5-night dream vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.
- The Vacation Package Includes:
- 4 Days, 5 Nights at Walt Disney World Resort in a Concierge Level Deluxe Room
- Coach airfare for 4 people
- Ground transportation for 4 people
- Four 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets
- VIP Tour Guide for 1-eight-hour day
- Four $400 Disney Gift Cards
- To enter, visit the perks page on the Disney+ website and submit your entry before 9:59 AM PT on October 2, 2025.
- Disney+ also offers other fantastic perks, including a chance to win a trip to the Tron: Ares premiere in Los Angeles, 6 months of DashPass, and a chance to win a trip to New York Comic Con 2025.
History of Disney+:
- Since its launch in November 2019, Disney+ has quickly amassed over 160 million subscribers worldwide.
- Disney+ leverages its vast catalog of franchises, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, attracting diverse audiences.
- The platform’s success pressured competitors like Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video to invest in original content and secure high-profile franchises.
- Disney+ success has strengthened cross-platform synergy, boosting merchandise sales, theme park tie-ins, and theatrical releases.
