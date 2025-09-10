Disney+ Is Offering Subscribers A Chance To Win An Ultimate Getaway to Walt Disney World

Disney+ members can now enter for an exclusive chance to win a magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort!

What’s Happening:

  • From now until October 2, enter for a chance to win a 4-day, 5-night dream vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.
  • The Vacation Package Includes:
    • 4 Days, 5 Nights at Walt Disney World Resort in a Concierge Level Deluxe Room
    • Coach airfare for 4 people
    • Ground transportation for 4 people
    • Four 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets
    • VIP Tour Guide for 1-eight-hour day
    • Four $400 Disney Gift Cards
  • To enter, visit the perks page on the Disney+ website and submit your entry before 9:59 AM PT on October 2, 2025.
  • Disney+ also offers other fantastic perks, including a chance to win a trip to the Tron: Ares premiere in Los Angeles, 6 months of DashPass, and a chance to win a trip to New York Comic Con 2025.

History of Disney+:

  • Since its launch in November 2019, Disney+ has quickly amassed over 160 million subscribers worldwide.
  • Disney+ leverages its vast catalog of franchises, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, attracting diverse audiences.
  • The platform’s success pressured competitors like Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video to invest in original content and secure high-profile franchises.
  • Disney+ success has strengthened cross-platform synergy, boosting merchandise sales, theme park tie-ins, and theatrical releases.

