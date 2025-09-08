Global Meets Local: Disney+ Expands with Atresmedia in Spain
The deal will also include a curation of content under the "Atresplayer" label for all subscribers.
Disney+ and Spanish media company, Atresmedia, have signed what is the first major alliance between the leading broadcaster and one of the main global streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ and Atresmedia (a Spanish media company) have signed what they are calling “a landmark agreement" and “the first major alliance in Spain between the leading broadcaster and one of the main global streaming services."
- Starting this month, Disney+ subscribers in Spain will have access to a curated selection of Atresmedia content as part of their subscription under a special Atresplayer label.
- The dedicated Atresplayer space will be updated regularly featuring different content, including Mar afuera, premiering September 14th, and such hit shows as La Voz (The Voice) and Tu cara me suena, and such popular Antena 3 series as La Encrucijada and Sueños de libertad. Classics, such as Vis a Vis, Física o Química, and Aquí no hay quien viva will also be available.
- The agreement also grants Disney+ co-exclusive rights to a number of Atresmedia productions, with Disney reportedly saying that it will be “reinforcing its commitment to Spanish-Made content and expanding its entertainment offering."
- The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, according to reports.
What They’re Saying:
- Karl Holmes, general manager for Disney+, EMEA: “Atresmedia consistently delivers popular, must-watch Spanish content, including some of the country’s finest original productions. Adding hundreds of hours of Atresmedia shows to stream on Disney+ is great news for our customers in Spain. This deal also reflects our broader commitment to supporting local broadcasters across Europe, including our recent collaboration in the U.K. with ITVX and ZDF in Germany… We’re focused on bringing the very best local stories to our customers, alongside our extraordinary slate of original Disney+ series, such as recent hit Ladrones: la tiara de Santa Agueda and global hit movies and shows like Lilo & Stitch and FX’s The Bear."
- Javier Bardají, CEO of Atresmedia: “This pioneering and unprecedented agreement with Disney+, one of the largest international streaming platforms, consolidates the leadership of Atresmedia and Atresplayer, reaffirming the success of their innovative content strategy. It allows us to expand the reach of our productions, promoting Spanish talent and culture. Disney and Atresmedia share the quality and ambition of their content, as well as the care of their brands."
