Do You Remember? Traditional Song Takeover Returns to EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Later This Month

Walt Disney World guests will once again have the unique opportunity of knowing exactly what song they will get while riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT on September 21st.

Once again, EPCOT’s popular attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to be taken over once again by Earth, Wind, and Fire on September 21st.

Already arguably the favorite of the six songs you can get at random while experiencing the coaster-type attraction, “September" will be the only song option fans can get if they experience the ride on September 21st.

This is all because of the song’s lyrics, which famously open with “Do you remember, The 21st night of September?"

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is already a unique, high-speed roller coaster with innovative storytelling vehicles that are controlled and rotate to shift passengers in multiple directions that tell the story of the Guardians of the Galaxy on their latest adventure - saving you the guests and the Xandarians from a multi-dimensional villain who has stolen their Cosmic Generator.

Making the ride ultra-repeatable, passengers experience the attraction while one of six random songs plays throughout the high-speed journey, altering the mood and feel of the attraction each time. Those songs are: “September" - Earth, Wind, and Fire “Disco Inferno" - The Trammps “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" - Tears for Fears “One Way or Another" - Blondie “Conga" - Gloria Estefan “I Ran" - A Flock of Seagulls

