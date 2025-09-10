Spooky Behind-the-Scenes Magic Awaits at Walt Disney World For D23’s Spooktacular Spotlight

Get an exclusive look at Disney Villains, Imagineering secrets, and more at this frightfully fun D23 event.

Something wickedly fun is brewing in Orlando this October… D23 Members are in for a day filled with exclusive experiences, villainous surprises, and a peek behind the curtain of Disney magic as part of the D23 Spotlight Series.

What’s Happening:

D23 is partnering with teams across The Walt Disney Company including the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Imagineering, for the new D23 Spotlight Series. These in-person events give fans an insider look at special topics, from celebrating the Walt Disney Archives’ 55th anniversary to exploring Indiana Jones attractions at Disney Parks past, present, and future, with more exciting subjects scheduled throughout the year.

D23’s Spooktacular Spotlight will take place in Orlando on October 12, 2025.

Guests will enjoy an early stroll through Disney’s Hollywood Studios before the park opens, along with an exclusive screening of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After .

. The event will feature a panel discussion from Walt Disney Imagineering, offering an inside look at “Illusioneering" in attractions like the Haunted Mansion.

Guests can expect villainous surprises, behind-the-scenes insights, and a day full of Disney magic. Guests will also receive: Popcorn and drink voucher Limited-Release D23 Halloween Pin Event Credential

Attendees will board buses at Disney Springs’ West Side Bus Loop to travel to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. From the bus drop-off, guests will walk to the theater inside the park to watch Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After . After the screening, attendees will walk back to the bus loading area and board buses returning to Disney Springs. Once back at Disney Springs, guests will walk to AMC Disney Springs to enjoy the panel presentation by Walt Disney Imagineering.

. After the screening, attendees will walk back to the bus loading area and board buses returning to Disney Springs. Once back at Disney Springs, guests will walk to AMC Disney Springs to enjoy the panel presentation by Walt Disney Imagineering. Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is not included in the price of this event—only the viewing of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After at Disney’s Hollywood Studios before park opening is part of this event. Additionally, no late entry will be accommodated due to the transportation from Disney Springs.

at Disney’s Hollywood Studios before park opening is part of this event. Additionally, no late entry will be accommodated due to the transportation from Disney Springs. Those planning on attending should note that the viewing of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is before park opening, and there will be no food options available until arrival at Disney Springs post-show. Eating before the event is encouraged.

at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is before park opening, and there will be no food options available until arrival at Disney Springs post-show. Eating before the event is encouraged. D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest for this event.

Tickets for the event cost $67 (+$3 Processing Fee) per person and tickets go on sale on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

On the West Coast, D23 Gold Members can celebrate Halloween with D23 at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus with their upcoming Boo-nanza event

More D23 News: