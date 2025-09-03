Vending No More: "D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event" to End Major Show Floor Component in 2026

Previous vendors are being notified of a significant change that will not see them return to the event in 2026.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is set to return to Anaheim in 2026, but one major component of the experience for many fans (and vendors!) will not be present when it comes back.

What’s Happening:

Longtime fans and attendees of the D23 Expo, now D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that takes place biannually in Anaheim, CA since 2009, are learning of a loss of a key component for next year.

While it wasn’t officially the D23 Emporium until 2015, the event has featured pop-up vendors and stores since the beginning.

In 2015, The D23 Expo Emporium debuted and was considered a “magical bazaar" of vendors and Disney fans (Laughing Place was honored to be there as well), that those in attendance could meander through purchasing collectibles, meeting peers, and making friends.

Over the weekend’s Destination D23 festivities, we learned about the return of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2026, but today we’re getting a bit of disheartening information.

When the big event returns this year, the D23 Emporium will not be part of the festivities, despite this being the second year in which it has expanded beyond the Anaheim Convention Center and over to the Honda Center and other parts of Anaheim.

Previous vendors at the event are being notified that their area will not return, in favor of a more curated experience for Disney storytelling as well as spotlights for Disney’s brand partners.

As part of this effort, it seems that this isn’t just a name change as some might guess, as vendor booths altogether are not being included at all in 2026.

That said, the space could become a giant outlet for bigger brands (brand partners, as it were) and their own pop-up locations.

In theory, this would give, say, Coca-Cola or someone the opportunity to have space to show off their collabs. Or something like their partnership with Target, providing an opportunity to have a mini-Disney store with exclusives. And those are only just a few of the examples. BoxLunch, Walmart, Amazon, Hot Topic, Funko, RSVLTS and many more all have official partnerships with the company.