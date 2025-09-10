D23 Halloween Boo-nanza: Explore "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and Haunted Mansion's Illusioneering this October

Plus, enjoy a spooky season carnival full of tricks, treats, and more!

Celebrate Halloween with D23 at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus with their upcoming Boo-nanza event!

What’s Happening:

D23 is inviting Gold Members into a spooky season celebration in Glendale, CA in a new Spotlight Series event.

Taking place at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus, the D23 Spotlight Series: Halloween Boo-nanza

First up, fans will be invited into a special presentation at the Walt Disney Archives exploring The Legends of Sleepy Hollow .

. Following that, Walt Disney Imagineering will take attendees on a journey into “illusioneering" within attractions like Haunted Mansion and more!

But the fun doesn’t stop there!

Embrace the traditions of the Halloween season with trick-or-treating candy stations, complimentary bites, a DJ dance party, photo ops, carnival games and more.

Guests are also encouraged to arrive in costume, but make sure you read the guidelines

The event is set to take place on October 3rd and 4th, giving fans flexibility to attend the event.

Presentations are set to take place at 5PM and 8PM with party access available from 5:30-8:30PM.

D23 Gold Members are able to purchase up to four tickets for them and three guests.

Tickets run $85 each and go on sale at 10AM PT on September 12th.

D23 Triple Feature:

D23 is inviting members into The Grid for two special TRON triple features

The screenings will take fans through the entire sci-fi series, starting with TRON, TRON: Legacy , and finishing it off with an early showing of TRON: Ares .

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

