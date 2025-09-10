D23 Halloween Boo-nanza: Explore "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and Haunted Mansion's Illusioneering this October
Plus, enjoy a spooky season carnival full of tricks, treats, and more!
Celebrate Halloween with D23 at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus with their upcoming Boo-nanza event!
What’s Happening:
- D23 is inviting Gold Members into a spooky season celebration in Glendale, CA in a new Spotlight Series event.
- Taking place at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus, the D23 Spotlight Series: Halloween Boo-nanza is inviting Disney’s biggest fans into a two-part program, exploring some of the company’s most iconic Halloween creations.
- First up, fans will be invited into a special presentation at the Walt Disney Archives exploring The Legends of Sleepy Hollow.
- Following that, Walt Disney Imagineering will take attendees on a journey into “illusioneering" within attractions like Haunted Mansion and more!
- But the fun doesn’t stop there!
- Embrace the traditions of the Halloween season with trick-or-treating candy stations, complimentary bites, a DJ dance party, photo ops, carnival games and more.
- Guests are also encouraged to arrive in costume, but make sure you read the guidelines!
- The event is set to take place on October 3rd and 4th, giving fans flexibility to attend the event.
- Presentations are set to take place at 5PM and 8PM with party access available from 5:30-8:30PM.
- D23 Gold Members are able to purchase up to four tickets for them and three guests.
- Tickets run $85 each and go on sale at 10AM PT on September 12th.
D23 Triple Feature:
- D23 is inviting members into The Grid for two special TRON triple features at both the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and the AMC Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- The screenings will take fans through the entire sci-fi series, starting with TRON, TRON: Legacy, and finishing it off with an early showing of TRON: Ares.
- Tickets for the event are on sale now.
