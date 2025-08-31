We Didn't Give Up and We're Thirsty for More as D23 Kicks off Celebratory Anniversary Screenings of "Home Alone" Later This Year
"Home Alone" is the latest edition of D23's On The Road traveling screening series.
D23 Members can celebrate the holidays with special event screenings as the new “On The Road" series kicks off celebrating the anniversary of Home Alone.
What’s Happening:
- At Destination D23 this weekend, several updates were made regarding future D23 events, including the next “On The Road" film title that will tour the country with event screenings hosted by the Official Disney Fan Club.
- Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the film, Home Alone will be screened at multiple theaters across the country, taking place in 19 different cities.
- The classic PG Rated film follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who has become the man of the house overnight when he is accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation. Kevin gets busy decorating the house for the holidays, but he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly because two bumbling burglars are trying to break in, and Kevin’s rigging a bewildering battery of booby traps to welcome them.
- Tickets to the event includes:
- A big-screen presentation of Home Alone (1990) with host-led, dynamic, fan-powered moments.
- An exclusive holiday tote filled with surprises and themed goodies to make your holiday movie experience extra magical.
- An ornament shaped credential inspired by the film.
- An event-exclusive Home Alone 35th Anniversary-inspired collectible pin.
- Photo opportunities inspired-by scenes from the film.
- Exclusive content, group holiday-themed games, and more!
- D23 Gold Members can also purchase Expedited Entry tickets, which allow them into the theater first to claim their seats. There will be a separate queue for these tickets, allowing entry before the general line, with the tickets getting everything listed above as well as a Gold Member exclusive holiday ornament.
- The first in this series of events takes place starting on November 1st, 2025 at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Los Angeles, CA with the last taking place on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 in San Francisco.
- The cities include:
- Los Angeles, CA (On the Disney Lot!)
- Anaheim, CA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Phoenix, AZ
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Houston, TX
- Dallas, TX
- Nashville, TN
- Orlando, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Baltimore, MD
- Philadelphia, PA
- Boston, MA
- Manhattan, NY
- Kansas City, KS
- Milwaukee, WI
- Chicago, IL
- Seattle, WA
- San Francisco, CA
- Tickets can be purchased for:
- Gold Member: $39 (+$3 Processing Fee) per ticket.
- General Member: $49 (+$3 Processing Fee) per ticket.
- Expedited Entry: $59 (+$3 Processing Fee) per ticket.
- Tickets go on sale on Thursday 9/4 10 a.m. / 1 p.m. (PT / ET). To purchase and to see more details for each city the event series takes place in, be sure to check out the official page, here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com