Enter the Grid Early With Advance Screenings of "TRON: Ares" for D23 Gold Members

D23 gets early access to the next chapter in the TRON saga

D23 Gold Members, get ready to enter the grid! Exclusive advance screenings of TRON: Ares are coming your way.

What’s Happening:

Exclusive TRON: Ares advance screenings are coming soon for D23 Gold Members.

Be among the first to enter the next chapter of the cyberpunk saga, perfect for sparking some lively disc-ussions with friends, family, and fellow programs.

The screening will be held in 10 cities across the U.S. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. local time.

Screening locations include: New York, NY – AMC Kips Bay 15 – 570 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 San Francisco, CA – AMC Metreon 16 – 135 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 Chicago, IL – Regal City North 14 – 2600 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Houston, TX – Regal Edwards MARQ*E Entertainment Center – 7600 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024 Seattle, WA –Regal Thornton Place – 301 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA 98125 Boston, MA – AMC Boston Common 19 – 175 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111 Atlanta, GA – AMC Barrett Commons 24 – 2600 Cobb Pl Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Phoenix, AZ – AMC DINE-IN Desert Ridge 18 – 21001 N Tatum Blvd Suite 32, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Las Vegas, NV – AMC Town Square 18 – 6587 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119 St. Louis, MO – Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema 20 – 5320 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63126

Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis while seats are available.

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest for this event. Each attendee, including the D23 Member and their guest, must possess a valid, individual event ticket to be admitted.

To reserve tickets, D23 Members must log in using their valid D23 Member account credentials and assign a legal first and last name for each guest’s ticket. Tickets are non-transferable and must be used by the individual(s) named at the time of purchase. D23 Members and each of their guests over the age of 18 may be required to show a valid government-issued ID matching the name on their ticket.

TRON: Ares will premiere theatrically on October 10, 2025.

