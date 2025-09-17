Enter the Grid Early With Advance Screenings of "TRON: Ares" for D23 Gold Members
D23 gets early access to the next chapter in the TRON saga
D23 Gold Members, get ready to enter the grid! Exclusive advance screenings of TRON: Ares are coming your way.
What’s Happening:
- Exclusive TRON: Ares advance screenings are coming soon for D23 Gold Members.
- Be among the first to enter the next chapter of the cyberpunk saga, perfect for sparking some lively disc-ussions with friends, family, and fellow programs.
- The screening will be held in 10 cities across the U.S. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. local time.
- Screening locations include:
- New York, NY – AMC Kips Bay 15 – 570 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016
- San Francisco, CA – AMC Metreon 16 – 135 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
- Chicago, IL – Regal City North 14 – 2600 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
- Houston, TX – Regal Edwards MARQ*E Entertainment Center – 7600 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
- Seattle, WA –Regal Thornton Place – 301 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA 98125
- Boston, MA – AMC Boston Common 19 – 175 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111
- Atlanta, GA – AMC Barrett Commons 24 – 2600 Cobb Pl Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
- Phoenix, AZ – AMC DINE-IN Desert Ridge 18 – 21001 N Tatum Blvd Suite 32, Phoenix, AZ 85050
- Las Vegas, NV – AMC Town Square 18 – 6587 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119
- St. Louis, MO – Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema 20 – 5320 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63126
- While these screenings are complimentary for D23 Gold Members, tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.
- Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis while seats are available.
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest for this event. Each attendee, including the D23 Member and their guest, must possess a valid, individual event ticket to be admitted.
- To reserve tickets, D23 Members must log in using their valid D23 Member account credentials and assign a legal first and last name for each guest’s ticket. Tickets are non-transferable and must be used by the individual(s) named at the time of purchase. D23 Members and each of their guests over the age of 18 may be required to show a valid government-issued ID matching the name on their ticket.
- TRON: Ares will premiere theatrically on October 10, 2025.
