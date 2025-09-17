Enter The Grid as Global Press Tour for "TRON: Ares" Launches in South Korea
One of the stars of the film was on hand to start the global press tour.
The official global press tour for the new TRON: Ares has officially begun in South Korea, kicking off in Seoul with one of the film’s stars.
What’s Happening:
- The new sequel, TRON: Ares, is set to arrive in theaters next month and the Global press tour has begun, with TRON: Ares star Greta Lee kicking it off in Seoul, South Korea.
- Walt Disney Studios has shared a number of photos from the event, which saw Lee alongside the arguable icon of the franchise - a Lightcycle.
- Namely, she is seen with one of the Lightcycles featured in the new film, which is due out in theaters and in IMAX in October.
- TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.
- The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.
- TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10th, 2025.
More From The Grid:
- While the press tour has only just begun, those looking to enter The Grid themselves can head over to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, where TRON: Ares has already taken over the popular attraction TRON Lightcycle / Run at the park.
- A new preview, titled “Flynn Lives" (not to be confused with the low-level marketing of the first sequel, TRON: Legacy, or the finale of the “The Next Day" - a short film on the original Blu-Ray release of TRON: Legacy that features the phrase in a prominent moment) shows Jeff Bridges returning as Kevin Flynn throughout the franchise, get fans ready for the next installment.