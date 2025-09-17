Enter The Grid as Global Press Tour for "TRON: Ares" Launches in South Korea

One of the stars of the film was on hand to start the global press tour.

The official global press tour for the new TRON: Ares has officially begun in South Korea, kicking off in Seoul with one of the film’s stars.

What’s Happening:

The new sequel, TRON: Ares, is set to arrive in theaters next month and the Global press tour has begun, with TRON: Ares star Greta Lee kicking it off in Seoul, South Korea.

Namely, she is seen with one of the Lightcycles featured in the new film, which is due out in theaters and in IMAX in October.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10th, 2025.

