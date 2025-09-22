Greetings, Collector Program! “TRON: Ares” Adidas Sneakers and Funko Pops Are on the Way

A trio of shoes and a trio of Pops are among the many offerings tied to the film.
Among the many different merch tie-ins coming for TRON: Ares are Adidas shoes and Funko Pops.

What’s Happening:

  • The new Adidas TRON: Lightblaze Collection consists of three different sets of sneakers, which comes in some particularly cool packaging, resembling the original TRON arcade game.

  • Each design features suit-authentic reflective accents, Light Cycle-inspired detailing and detachable replica sneaker-sized Identity Discs on the back.

 

