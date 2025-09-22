Greetings, Collector Program! “TRON: Ares” Adidas Sneakers and Funko Pops Are on the Way
A trio of shoes and a trio of Pops are among the many offerings tied to the film.
Among the many different merch tie-ins coming for TRON: Ares are Adidas shoes and Funko Pops.
What’s Happening:
- The new Adidas TRON: Lightblaze Collection consists of three different sets of sneakers, which comes in some particularly cool packaging, resembling the original TRON arcade game.
- Each design features suit-authentic reflective accents, Light Cycle-inspired detailing and detachable replica sneaker-sized Identity Discs on the back.
- The TRON: Lightblaze Collection is on sale now at various shoe retailers.
- As for Funko, they are releasing a POP! Ares, a POP! Kevin Flynn, and a POP Ride of Athena on her Lightcycle.
- You can pre-order all three now from participating realtors, including our friends at Entertainment Earth:
- TRON: Ares opens in theaters on October 10, 2025.
More TRON: Ares Prep:
