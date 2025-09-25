Lionel Richie Reflects on His Legendary Life and Career in an All-New “IMPACT x Nightline”

Richie sits down with GMA’s Robin Roberts for a candid look back at his life and career in the latest edition of the weekly magazine show.

Robin Roberts sits down for an exclusive interview with music legend Lionel Richie in this week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline

What’s Happening:

  • This week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries explores the life and career of legendary musician Lionel Richie, via an interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.
  • Richie, here to talk about his new memoir, Truly, also discusses life growing up in Tuskegee, Alabama; his rise to fame with The Commodores and their painful breakup; his journey as a solo artist; and what he calls the scandal of his century.
  • An inspiration across generations, Richie talks about enjoying time with his growing family and his role as a mentor on American Idol. As he reflects on the choices made throughout his career and personal life, he hopes to motivate others who doubt their dreams.
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Truly Lionel Richie: A Conversation with Robin Roberts is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

More Hulu News:

