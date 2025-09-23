"Death in Apartment 603": ABC News to Explore Ellen Greenberg's Unsolved Murder Next Week
The docuseries is arriving exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Next week, ABC News Studios will invite viewers into a true-crime deep dive of the tragic murder of 27 year old teacher Ellen Greenburg.
What’s Happening:
- Next Monday, September 29th, ABC News Studio will debut Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?
- Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, PA was just seven months away from her wedding day.
- In January 2011, Ellen was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds and 11 bruises.
- Her brutal death was somehow treated as a suicide by police, even though her autoposy ruled her death a homicide.
- The case was closed, leaving her parents to fight for her case to be reopened for the past 14 years.
- In the three part docuseries, ABC News follows Sandee and Josh Greenberg as they fight for justice for their daughter's untimely death.
- Throughout the deep dive, viewers will get a rare look into Ellen’s casefile, including her fiancee's 911 call, autopsy reports, photos, and expert analysis.
- The show also includes 20+ new interviews with Ellen’s family, friends, a former colleague of her fiancee, neighbors, and more.
- Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? will be available exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Jimmy Kimmel Live is Back:
- After an indefinite hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel will once again return to late night this Tuesday, September 23rd.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live was initially put on hiatus just a few weeks ago after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr spoke out against Kimmel’s statements surrounding the murder of Charlie Kirk.
- Inflamed by Sinclair and Nexstar threatening to pull the show from their ABC affiliate channels, Disney went as far to terminate employees of the late night favorite.
- However, Disney announced the show’s return earlier today.
- Sinclair owned channels will not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! pending further conversations with ABC.
