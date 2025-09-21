"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Christian Siriano, Courtney Stodden and More to Appear Week of September 22nd

Priscilla Presley, Jesse Metcalfe, Fern Mallis, Dre Demry-Sanders, Tembi Locke and others join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 22-26

Monday, September 22 - Getting Personal with Fashion Superstar Christian Siriano Daytime Exclusive: Christian Siriano ( Project Runway ; behind-the-scenes look at the home he renovated for his mom) Fern Mallis (Founder of New York Fashion Week; collaboration with 9-year-old Max Alexander, the youngest runway fashion designer)

Tuesday, September 23 - It’s Not Them; It’s You Christine Campbell Pate (“Find Your Husband" coach) Tiffany Baira (How dating apps can be used as real tools) Two single women who are trying something different when it comes to dating

Wednesday, September 24 - Tamron’s Fall Beauty Bar Dr. Barbara Sturm (Prep your skin for fall) Jesse Metcalfe (Gender-neutral skincare product line) Dre Demry-Sanders (Hairstylist for over-50 Met Gala looks; Fall hair trends) Darrell Spencer (Crowned Skin founder; Revolutionizing men’s self-care)

Thursday, September 25 - Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley ( Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis ) Tembi Locke ( Someday Now ) Faith Evans (Ryder’s Room, Inc.)

Friday, September 26 - America’s Child Bride Secret Daytime Exclusive: Courtney Stodden ( I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story ) Holly J. Barrett (Plays Courtney Stodden in the movie) Courtney Kosnik (Instrumental in making Michigan the 10th state to ban child marriage) Two survivors who are fighting to end child marriage



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.