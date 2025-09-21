"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Gloria Estefan, Jesse Williams and More to Appear Week of September 22nd

Plus Mae Martin, Madelaine Petsch, Omar Sy and others join the show.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 22nd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 22-26:

Monday, September 22 Jesse Williams ( Hotel Costeira ) Mac DeMarco ( Guitar ) Prime Focus TBA

Tuesday, September 23 Mae Martin ( Wayward ) Prime Focus sits down with former Prime Minister of New Zealand Dame Jacinda Ardern

Wednesday, September 24 Tom Odell ( A Wonderful Life ) Omar Sy ( French Lover ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, September 25 Madelaine Petsch ( The Strangers: Chapter 2 ) Joseph Sikora and Emayatzy Corinealdi ( Reasonable Doubt ) TikTalk with creator Shelby Young Prime Focus TBA

Friday, September 26 Gloria Estefan ( Gabby’s Dollhouse ) Mallrat ( Light Hit My Face Like a Straight Right )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.