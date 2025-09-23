The Hand Rocks the Cradle Once More: Hulu Releases Trailer for Reimagining of the 1992 Classic

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe star in this reimagining of "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" – originally a Hollywood Pictures release.

20th Century Studios is bringing a hauntingly modern twist on the 1990s classic The Hand That Rocks the Cradle to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

The chilling trailer for the hauntingly modern remake of the 1992 film, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle , has been released by 20th Century Studios.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle also stars Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome, and Shannon Cochran, and is written by Micah Bloomberg based on a screenplay by Amanda Silver.

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle premieres October 22nd, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

In addition to the trailer, a new poster and some stills from the film were also shared.

What Happened to Huluween?

In years past, Hulu seemed to really embrace the Halloween season with a dedicated Huluween name and branding. We’d see the debut of short Bite Size Halloween specials, many of which later became full-length movies – such as Jagged Mind , Control Freak and Appendage .

This year, things seem to have really been downplayed for Halloween, with the Huluween name nowhere to be seen, and only minimal spooky-themed releases.

Aside from The Hand That Rocks the Cradle , the only other new release on Hulu that could be considered horror-related is the October 8th release, Stay .

Stay follows Kiara, a Ph.D. author of African spirituality, and Miles, a former MMA fighter, facing the end of their once beautiful marriage. As it appears matters can't get any worse in their lives, they begin to encounter soul-shaking supernatural forces and go from fighting one another to fighting for their lives. The key to survival lies within their ability to conquer their darkest moments with courage and love.

