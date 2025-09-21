New Clip Arrives: “Chad Powers” Brings a Hilariously Awkward Football Comeback to Hulu
Glen Powell stars in the new series as Russ Holiday and his alter-ego, Chad Powers.
With just over a week to go until the debut of Chad Powers, Hulu has shared a clip from the series showcasing how Chad became Powers.
What’s Happening:
- Following a humorous introduction from series star Glen Powell and the originator of the Chad Powers character, former NFL player Peyton Manning, we get an awkward, yet funny clip of Powers signing up for the college football tryouts.
- Of course, Chad Powers isn’t his real name – it’s actually Russ Holiday. His career is cut short due to bad behavior, and so he disguises himself as Chad Powers and joins a struggling Southern football team.
- The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN+.
- The video, made by Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN+, saw the younger Manning sib don a wig and prosthetic nose to go undercover as a walk-on for Penn State University’s football tryouts.
- The new Hulu series stars:
- Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers
- Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
- Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
- Wynn Everett as Tricia
- Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
- Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
- Chad Powers will premiere Tuesday, September 30th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Get a further glimpse at what awaits with the trailer for Chad Powers, which was released at the end of August.
More Hulu News and Reviews:
- Hulu’s latest documentary series, Into the Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal, gives heavy metal fans the chance to learn more about their favorite groups with detailed behind the scenes looks from the people who lived the moments.
- Chloe Bennet and Chace Crawford are the latest to join the cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu.
- Hulu and Andscape have shared the official trailer for their new horror film, Stay, which hits the streaming platform on October 8th.
- Hulu’s new biopic, Swiped, takes a sleek, fast-moving approach to tell a story that blends ambition, personal struggle, and cultural change.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now