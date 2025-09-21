New Clip Arrives: “Chad Powers” Brings a Hilariously Awkward Football Comeback to Hulu

Glen Powell stars in the new series as Russ Holiday and his alter-ego, Chad Powers.

With just over a week to go until the debut of Chad Powers, Hulu has shared a clip from the series showcasing how Chad became Powers.

What’s Happening:

Following a humorous introduction from series star Glen Powell and the originator of the Chad Powers character, former NFL player Peyton Manning, we get an awkward, yet funny clip of Powers signing up for the college football tryouts.

Of course, Chad Powers isn’t his real name – it’s actually Russ Holiday. His career is cut short due to bad behavior, and so he disguises himself as Chad Powers and joins a struggling Southern football team.

The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN

The video

The new Hulu series stars: Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers Perry Mattfeld as Ricky Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd Wynn Everett as Tricia Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson

Chad Powers will premiere Tuesday, September 30th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Get a further glimpse at what awaits with the trailer for Chad Powers

