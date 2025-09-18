Hulu’s New Horror Film “Stay” Redefines Relationship Fears with a Ghostly Twist

The new horror film, produced by Andscape, begins streaming on October 8th.

Hulu and Andscape have shared the official trailer for their new horror film, Stay, which hits the streaming platform on October 8th.

What’s Happening:

follows Kiara, a Ph.D. author of African spirituality, and Miles, a former MMA fighter, facing the end of their once beautiful marriage. As it appears matters can’t get any worse in their lives, they begin to encounter soul-shaking supernatural forces and go from fighting one another to fighting for their lives. The key to survival lies within their ability to conquer their darkest moments with courage and love. The new horror film, produced by Andscape, stars Megalyn Echikunwoke and Mo McRae, and is written and directed by Jas Summers.

Stay debuts on Wednesday, October 8th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

What Happened to Huluween?

In years past, Hulu seemed to really embrace the Halloween season with a dedicated Huluween name and branding. We’d see the debut of short Bite Size Halloween specials, many of which later became full-length movies – such as Jagged Mind , Control Freak and Appendage .

specials, many of which later became full-length movies – such as , and . This year, things seem to have really been downplayed for Halloween, with the Huluween name nowhere to be seen, and only minimal spooky-themed releases.

Aside from Stay , the only other new release on Hulu that could be considered horror-related is a remake of the 1992 film The Hand That Rocks the Cradle , which is set for release on October 22nd.

, the only other new release on Hulu that could be considered horror-related is a remake of the 1992 film , which is set for release on October 22nd. In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny (Maika Monroe) into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

