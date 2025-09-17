“IMPACT x Nightline” Goes Inside the Intense World of Sorority Recruitment
"IMPACT x Nightline: Secrets of Sorority Rush" arrives Thursday, September 18th on Hulu and Disney+.
This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores the competitive world of sorority rush.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos takes viewers inside the high-stakes world of sorority recruitment at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Mississippi, where thousands of young women vie for coveted bids each year.
- Ramos speaks with sorority hopefuls and their mothers about the excitement, pressure, and often staggering costs tied to the process.
- Expert rush coaches Leslie Cunningham and Trisha Addicks break down what it takes to stand out and the lasting impact membership can have on a student’s college experience and beyond.
- Influencers and University of Alabama students Kylan Darnell and Gracyn Edmondson share stories of their sorority experience and how it has garnered them hundreds of thousands of followers across social media.
- IMPACT x Nightline: Secrets of Sorority Rush arrives Thursday, September 18th, on Hulu and Disney+.
