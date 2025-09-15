Frankie Quiñones Dives Into Love, Addiction and Carne Asada in New Hularious Comedy Special

Things are about to get pretty crazy, as Hulu has unveiled the trailer for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy.

What’s Happening:

In his new Hularious special, Frankie Quiñones hits the stage to unpack love, addiction and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada.

Quiñones previously hosted the HBO Max comedy sketch show Frankie Quiñones: Superhomies , and had a starring role in Hulu’s This Fool

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's Crazy premieres Friday, October 10th on Hulu.

