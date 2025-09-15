Frankie Quiñones Dives Into Love, Addiction and Carne Asada in New Hularious Comedy Special
"Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy" premieres Friday, October 10th on Hulu.
Things are about to get pretty crazy, as Hulu has unveiled the trailer for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy.
What’s Happening:
- In his new Hularious special, Frankie Quiñones hits the stage to unpack love, addiction and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada.
- Quiñones previously hosted the HBO Max comedy sketch show Frankie Quiñones: Superhomies, and had a starring role in Hulu’s This Fool.
- Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy premieres Friday, October 10th on Hulu.
