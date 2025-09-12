Tony Hale Joins “Don’t Get High” Comedy Pilot at Hulu Alongside 10 Others
“Mythic Quest” co-creator Megan Ganz is behind the new project.
Arrested Development and Veep alum Tony Hale is among the cast of the new Hulu comedy pilot Don’t Get High, from Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline, who reported the casting, says the logline of the 20th Television-produced Don’t Get High is “an alpha dork and her merry gang of dweebs start an anti-drug group at their high school to make friends and influence people. It doesn’t go well."
- Hale will play Officer Popkey, a school cop, who takes his job way too seriously. Besides his acclaimed work on TV comedies like Arrested Development and Veep, Hale has a busy career in animation, voicing Fear in last year’s Inside Out 2, Ultron in the new series Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, and reprising his role as Forky in next year’s Toy Story 5, among many other projects.
- Hale is one of six series regulars for the series. The others are:
- Ashley Brooke (A Small Light) as Penny, an alpha dweeb on a mission to take down the cool kids.
- Olivia Gill (Ava) as Lennon, the most popular girl in school and Penny’s arch-nemesis.
- Oscar Williams (Poker Face) as Dylan, a brooding bad boy.
- Erin Morton (Heathers: The Musical) as Lane, Penny’s eccentric and loyal best friend.
- Daniel Rosales as Trevor, Penny’s other BFF, a misanthrope who’d rather fade into the background.
- Five other actors have been cast in notable guest roles in the pilot, including:
- Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest) as Principal Fishbach, a put-upon high school principal.
- Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) as Marie, Penny’s loving mother.
- Dan Thompson (Crystal Lake) as Hook, Varsity QB and Lennon’s himbo boyfriend.
- Macoy Stewart (David Makes Man) as Ben, effortlessly confident and ultra chic co-captain of the cheerleading team.
- Chloe Hakola as Vicki, Ben’s co-captain and infamous party girl.
- Ganz, whose writing credits include Community, Modern Family, The Last Man on Earth, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner Don’t Get High. Adam Fishbach and Mara Herron also executive produce..
