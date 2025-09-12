Hulu’s “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” Trailer Looks Back at One of the 1990s Most Notable Tours
Lilith alum like Sarah McLachlan and young artists like Olivia Rodirgo speak about the festival’s impact in the documentary.
A new documentary takes a look at one of the 1990s most notable and unique concert tours/music festivals, with the debut of the trailer for Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story.
What’s Happening:
- Directed by Ally Pankiw (I Used to Be Funny), the ABC News Studios-produced documentary will be released on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the US and Disney+ Internationally on Sunday, Sept. 21.
- Running from 1997-1999, the original incarnation of Lilith Fair was notable as a music festival/tour that was entirely focused on female solo artists or female-led bands, in the midst of an era where events like Lollapalooza and Woodstock ‘99 were primarily featuring male artists.
- The documentary is inspired by the 2019 article, “Building a Mystery: An Oral History of Lilith Fair," from Vanity Fair and Epic Magazine, written by Jessica Hopper with Sasha Geffen and Jenn Pelly.
- Original Lilith Fair artists interviewed for the documentary include Sarah McLachlan, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Paula Cole, Jewel, Mýa, Natalie Merchant, Indigo Girls, and Emmylou Harris, who speak both about the popularity of Lilith Fair and the backlash it received from some.
- Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo are among the young artists who speak about the legacy of Lilith Fair.
- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 14. The documentary can be seen in Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 17 on CBC and CBC Gem and again on Sunday, September 21, the same day it will be available on Hulu in the United States.
