Hulu Unveils Trailer for "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" Limited Series

Explore the series that delves deep into the Murdaugh Family's fall from grace.

Hulu has released the trailer for its new limited series Murdaugh: Death in the Family.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series Murdaugh: Death in the Family , from showrunner Michael D. Fuller and co-creator Erin Lee Carr.

, from showrunner Michael D. Fuller and co-creator Erin Lee Carr. Based on the Murdaugh Murders podcast, the limited series follows Maggie and Alex, members of one of South Carolina’s most influential legal families, as they face turmoil after their son Paul is involved in a fatal boat accident. As secrets surface and new complications arise, the family’s ties to several mysterious deaths spark questions that put their legacy at risk.

podcast, the limited series follows Maggie and Alex, members of one of South Carolina’s most influential legal families, as they face turmoil after their son Paul is involved in a fatal boat accident. As secrets surface and new complications arise, the family’s ties to several mysterious deaths spark questions that put their legacy at risk. Murdaugh: Death in the Family stars Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette as Alex and Maggie Murdaugh.

stars Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette as Alex and Maggie Murdaugh. The eight-episode limited series premieres October 15 with three episodes, followed by weekly installments every Wednesday, leading up to the season finale on November 19.

Watch the trailer here:

About The Murdaugh Case:

In 2021, Paul Murdaugh, the youngest son, was involved in a fatal boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Months later, Paul and his mother, Maggie, were found dead at the family’s property. Alex Murdaugh, the family patriarch, was later charged with their murders.

Investigations uncovered a web of alleged financial crimes, fraud, and suspicious deaths connected to the family.

The case has drawn national attention, inspiring podcasts, documentaries, and now a limited series exploring the Murdaugh saga.

More Hulu News: