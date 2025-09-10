Back to School Drama: FX Debuts Trailer for Season 2 of “English Teacher”

The hilarious comedy series returns for its second season on Thursday, September 25th.

FX and Hulu’s English Teacher is back for another year of strangely believable hijinks later this month, and the trailer for Season 2 has just been released.

What’s Happening:

FX’s English Teacher stars Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. Evan wants to be a principled person but often runs into trouble because of it.

stars Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. Evan wants to be a principled person but often runs into trouble because of it. Season 2 will see Evan take on a controversy that takes over Morrison-Hensley High. He and the rest of the faculty members will find themselves facing climate change, Covid, military recruitment, and students on their phones.

Evan will also struggle with his relationship with Malcolm (Jordan Firstman), as he tries to navigate separating his personal life from his work life.

The comedy series’ second season will also see the return of Stephanie Koenig’s Gwen, Sean Patton’s Markie the gym teacher, Carmen Christopher’s Rick the guidance counselor, and Enrico Colantoni’s Principal Grant Moretti.

Questions regarding the show’s future arose when series creator and star Alvarez was accused of sexual assault

Beginning on September 25th, FX will debut three back-to-back episodes starting at 9:00 p.m. The entire 10 episode season will then arrive on Hulu the following day, September 26th.

More Hulu News: