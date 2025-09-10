Into the Void: Hulu’s New Docuseries Exposes the Dark Side of Heavy Metal
Ruthless, Raw, and Real. Discover the untold battles and triumphs behind metal's greatest in this new docuseries from Hulu.
A new Hulu docuseries is set to take a groundbreaking look into the epic struggles and cultural impacts made by some of heavy metal’s most compelling artists.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has shared the trailer, key art and release date for Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal, a brand-new docuseries exploring the deeply personal stories of some of heavy metal’s greatest artists.
- Their intensely personal stories about finding success offer an intoxicating combo of volume and distortion delivered via pulsating tales of murder, addiction, rebellion and redemption.
- Across the eight episodes, iconic artists such as Randy Rhoads, Kurt Struebing, Judas Priest, Wendy O. Williams and Dimebag Darrell, among others, will have their stories featured.
- Into the Void hails from executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, the co-creators of the hit pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring, which debuted in 2019 to become Vice TV’s most-watched series of all time.
- All eight episodes of Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal arrive exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Monday, September 22nd.
Episode Descriptions
Episode 101: Randy Rhoads
- Randy Rhoads was a musical prodigy who cemented himself as one of heavy metal's greatest guitarists. His bandmates and collaborators, including Sharon Osbourne, reflect on his legacy and the horrific accident that took him too soon.
Episode 102: Kurt Struebing of NME
- In 1985, Seattle’s NME seemed poised for success—until frontman Kurt Struebing committed an unspeakable crime during a psychotic episode. After prison, his bandmates welcomed him back to the stage until Struebing's mysterious death in 2005.
Episode 103: Judas Priest on Trial
- In 1985, James Vance survived a dual suicide pact that took the life of his best friend. Months later he blamed the music of Judas Priest for mesmerizing them into despair. The trial that followed threatened the future of heavy metal music.
Episode 104: Chuck Schuldiner of Death
- Chuck Schuldiner, revered as a founder of Death Metal, channeled grief into groundbreaking music. His death at 34, while completing his final work, devastated fans and a family already scarred by the tragic loss of Chuck's older brother.
Episode 105: Wendy O Williams
- In the 1980s, Wendy O. Williams (Plasmatics) fused punk and metal while railing against consumerism and oppression. Facing obscenity and assault charges only emboldened her defiance, making Wendy an icon in the fight for social justice.
Episode 106: Confess - Iranian Metal Crusade
- In 2010, Iranian teens Nikan Khosravi and Arash Ilkhani formed anti-establishment thrash metal band Confess. Facing the death penalty for blasphemy, the pair attempt daring escapes, hoping to continue making metal and fighting the regime.
Episode 107: Ann Boleyn of Hellion
- As the leader of metal pioneers ‘Hellion’, Ann “Hull" Boleyn battled misogyny, industry bias, and sexual predators—until a series of frightening encounters led her to law, where she champions workers and women facing exploitation and abuse.
Episode 108: Dimebag Darrell
- When a deranged fan killed Pantera founder and guitar legend Dimebag Darrell in 2004, it marked one of metal’s darkest days. The tragedy deepened rifts between friends and bandmates who’ve recently reunited to honor his enduring legacy.
