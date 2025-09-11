“IMPACT x Nightline” Returns to Hulu with a Look at Silicon Valley Whiz Kids Gone Wrong

The fourth season of the Hulu-exclusive magazine series has made its debut.

The fourth season of the Hulu-exclusive streaming news magazine IMPACT x Nightline has made its debut with a brand-new episode showcasing a twisted tale of Silicon Valley whiz kids gone wrong.

The fourth season of IMPACT x Nightline premiered on Hulu today, Thursday, September 11th.

Continuing episodes of the acclaimed streaming news magazine will further explore the issues that are central to American culture and global discussions.

streaming exclusively on Hulu. This week’s new episode, subtitled “Ctrl Alt Kill," tells the story of a mystery surrounding a group of ex-Silicon Valley techies in U.S. jails. Are they part of a new cult?

Find out what authorities say connects the so-called Zizians, some wearing masks, robes and wielding swords, and a trail of blood across the country.

