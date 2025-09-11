“IMPACT x Nightline” Returns to Hulu with a Look at Silicon Valley Whiz Kids Gone Wrong
The fourth season of the Hulu-exclusive magazine series has made its debut.
The fourth season of the Hulu-exclusive streaming news magazine IMPACT x Nightline has made its debut with a brand-new episode showcasing a twisted tale of Silicon Valley whiz kids gone wrong.
What’s Happening:
- The fourth season of IMPACT x Nightline premiered on Hulu today, Thursday, September 11th.
- Continuing episodes of the acclaimed streaming news magazine will further explore the issues that are central to American culture and global discussions.
- This season will showcase ABC News anchors and correspondents as they delve into trending topics, providing audiences with an insightful perspective on the narratives that impact the evolving news cycle.
- Past topics and subjects include reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, an emotional interview with actor Eric Dane, a look inside the Kim Kardashian heist, among many other topics.
- You can find all prior episodes of IMPACT x Nightline streaming exclusively on Hulu.
- This week’s new episode, subtitled “Ctrl Alt Kill," tells the story of a mystery surrounding a group of ex-Silicon Valley techies in U.S. jails. Are they part of a new cult?
- Find out what authorities say connects the so-called Zizians, some wearing masks, robes and wielding swords, and a trail of blood across the country.
