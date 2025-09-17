“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 3: Unholy Friendships and Shifting Loyalties Explored in New Teaser

The third season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu.
Unholy levels of messy are coming to MomTok, as Hulu has shared the first short teaser for Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

  • Much of the drama first teased at the end of the show’s second season is teased to continue in the first teaser for Season 3.
  • This season, the Mormon Wives face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #MomTok and #DadTok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #MomTok for good?
  • The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter.
  • All ten episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

