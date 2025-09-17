Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2025

A limited series retelling a story that gripped the nation, a remake of a 1990s horror classic, and much more comes to Hulu in October.

Hulu has revealed all of its October 2025 new additions, including a few spooky new original movies, a new comedy special, and the sixth and final season of Solar Opposites. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

The Murky Stream – New Episodes Every Friday

In lawless Joseon, the once-clear Gyeonggang River has turned into a murky stream. Siyul hides a troubled past, Choi Eun dreams of becoming the country's greatest merchant, and Jung Chun aspires to be an upright official. Their fates intertwine as they each fight to shape a world of their own.

Stay – October 8th

Stay follows Kiara, a PhD author of African spirituality, and Miles, a former MMA fighter, facing the end of their once beautiful marriage. As it appears matters can’t get any worse in their lives, they begin to encounter soul-shaking, supernatural forces and go from fighting one another to fighting for their lives. The key to survival lies within their ability to conquer their darkest moments with courage and love.

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy – October 10th

In his new Hularious special, Frankie Quiñones hits the stage to unpack love, addiction and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada.

Solar Opposites (Sixth and Final Season) – October 13th

Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain … but will they like who they find? ALSO: The epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion.

Obituary (Season 2) – October 14th

The new season sees Elvira (Siobhán Cullen) struggling with the death of her beloved father. Again, she seeks relief in killing, but is beaten to the act by a mysterious new murderer in town. A local cop, Detective Rose (Noni Stapleton), suspects Elvira of the crime, which in this case she hasn’t committed. Elvira becomes determined to solve the murder herself and meet a potential kindred spirit. “Extraordinary" star Máiréad Tyers joins as an eccentric newspaper editor who pits Elvira against boyfriend Emerson (Ronan Raftery) in the newsroom.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family – October 15th

Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle – October 22nd

In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny (Maika Monroe) into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

New on Hulu in October

October 1st

2012 (2009)

2012 En Espanol (2009)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Barbarian (2022)

Blade (1998)

Blade En Espanol (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade 2 En Espanol (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blade: Trinity En Espanol (2004)

Bogus (1996)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Gentlemen Broncos (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Guess Who En Espanol (2005)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Half Past Dead En Espanol (2002)

Halloween (2018)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania En Espanol (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 En Espanol (2015)

How Do You Know (2010)

How Do You Know En Espanol (2010)

I Spy (2002)

I Spy En Espanol (2002)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Ip Man 4 (2019)

Joy Ride (2001)

Knight and Day (2010)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Master Z (2018)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Nightmare Alley

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Sinister (2012)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Empty Man (2010)

The Exchange (2021)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Ides of March (2011)

The Ides of March En Espanol (2011)

The Last Witch Hunter (2011)

The Tree of Life (2011)

Twilight (2008)

Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part (2012)

Underwater (2020)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Water for Elephants (2011)

October 2nd

Abbot Elementary: Season 5 Premiere ( ABC

Shifting Gears: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

History’s Most Shocking: Complete Season 1

Hunting History with Steven Rinella: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 18

Married at First Sight: Afterparty: Complete Season 1

Mafia Mamma (2023)

October 3rd

The Happening (2008)

LOL Live with Justin Silva (2025)

LOL Live with Lea’h Simpson (2025)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Werewolves (2024)

October 4th

The Bachelorette

Fire Force: Season 3, Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed) – Crunchyroll

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 13

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 1-3

My Hero Academia: Final Season Premiere (Subbed) – Crunchyroll

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 11

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 3

Spy x Family: Season 3 Premiere (Subbed) – Crunchyroll

Sister Wives: Complete Season 1

October 5th

Digimon Beatbreak: Season 1 Premiere (Subbed) – Toei

October 6th

Gintama: Complete Seasons 2-3 (Dubbed) – TV Tokyo

October 7th

Branding in Seongsu: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) – Viki

The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)

October 8th

Stay: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 9th

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21

Crime Beat: Complete Seasons 6a-6c (Corus)

Customer Wars: Complete Season 5

In Search of Aliens: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 23

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

October 10th

9-1-1

9-1-1: Nashville: Series Premiere (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's Crazy: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Omen (2006)

Saint Clare (2024)

October 11th

Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 20-22

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 5

October 12th

Vinland Saga: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) – Sentai

October 13th

Solar Opposites: Complete Sixth and Final Season (Hulu Original)

October 14th

Obituary: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

October 15th

Murdaugh: Death in the Family – Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 16th

Duck Dynasty: The Revival: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 13-14

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

October 17th

40 Acres (2024)

What Happens Later (2023)

October 18th

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 2 and 5

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 4-6

October 20th

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5 (Fox)

Anyone But You (2023)

Anyone But You En Espanol (2023)

Freud’s Last Session (2023)

Freud’s Last Session En Espanol (2023)

October 21st

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 6 (ABC)

October 22nd

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 23rd

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1B

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 7

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 5

WWE Rivals: Complete Season 5

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018)

Christmas Plus One (2022)

Deadly Girls Trip (2025)

Hot Chocolate Holiday (2021)

Match Made in Mistletoe (2021)

A Very Merry Beauty Salon (2024)

October 24th

Unholy Trinity (2024)

October 25th

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 7

Ghost Adventures: Complete Complete Seasons 23 and 25

Virgins: Complete Season 1

October 28th

The Exorcism (2024)

October 29th

Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 2 (Warner Bros)

October 30th

48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 2

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Murder in Nashville (2025)

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (2021)

Sincerely, Truly Christmas (2023)

Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Complete Season 16

Tiny House Nation: Memory Lane: Complete Season 1

October 31st

Great Expectations (1998)

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Unstoppable (2010)

Whip It (2009)

Leaving Hulu in October

October 5th

A.C.O.R.N.S. (2015)

The Forgiven (2022)

October 6th

A Lot of Nothing (2022)

October 8th

American Sicario (2022)

October 9th

Finnick (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

October 13th

Kids vs. Aliens (2022)

October 14th

Abandoned (2022)

October 19th

Bitterbrush (2021)

October 23rd

Beba (2021)

October 26th

Press Play (2022)

October 27th

Life Upside Down (2022)

October 30th

Crimes of the Future (2022)