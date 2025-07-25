What Awaits at The Wall?: Sixth and Final Season of "Solar Opposites" Promised Later This Year
We've also learned of special guests for the final season of the hit Hulu animated series
Hulu is getting ready to wrap up their hit animated series, Solar Opposites, with a sixth and final season due out later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has announced the premiere date for the sixth (and final) season of their hit animated series, Solar Opposites, while also sharing a first look image (above).
- For the sixth season, we follow our friends as their alien diamond making machine gets destroyed, and the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain... but will they like who they find? ALSO: The epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion…
- Season 6 also promises a number of special guests, including:
- Tiffany Haddish
- Kieran Culkin
- Christina Hendricks
- Ken Marino
- Alfred Molina
- Natalie Morales
- Jerry O’Connell
- Beck Bennett
- These join the returning cast of:
- Dan Stevens
- Thomas Middleditch
- Mary Mack
- Sean Giambrone
- The sixth and final season of Solar Opposites arrives on October 13th, debuting with all ten episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- In the meantime, viewers can enjoy all five seasons of the show, including a Christmas special, two Halloween specials and a Valentine’s Day special that are available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
More Solar Opposites:
- Created by Justin Roiland (co-creator of Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites is an adult animated sci-fi comedy series that debuted on Hulu back in 2020.
- In it, we follow a team of four aliens - Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse - who flee their exploding home planet, Shlorp, and crash-land on Earth. While Korvo wants to repair their ship and leave, the others become increasingly enamored with Earth and its culture. They also care for a mysterious bio-organic supercomputer known as The Pupa, which is eventually supposed to evolve and terraform the planet to make it habitable for Shlorpians.
- The Wall is a surprisingly dark and intricate storyline where humans shrunken by Yumyulack live in a massive terrarium-like society. It has its own drama, politics, and war arcs, often stealing the spotlight from the main story.
- The show has been well-received, especially with The Wall, which has been alluded to for season six. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in October.
