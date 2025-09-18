Chloe Bennet Enters the Field for Hulu's New NFL Drama from Dan Fogelman

Chloe Bennet is the latest to join the cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

She’ll be playing the youngest daughter of Hank, the owner of the NFL team, played by William H. Macy.

One of Hank’s other daughters, Lauren, will be played by Mandy Moore

The announced cast thus far also includes Christopher Meloni ( Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ), Tanner Zagarino ( The Summer I Turned Pretty ) and Sam Corlett ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ).

The 20th Television and Skydance Sports series is being written by Fogelman.

There’s currently no title or official premise for the series, but it is believed to be a sprawling drama set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component.

While the NFL was an occasional backdrop for his popular series This Is Us , this new show will prominently feature the league.

Fogelman is also currently working on the second season of his critically acclaimed Hulu series, Paradise, which premiered in January 2025 and is expected to return in early 2026.

Bennet got her breakout role as Daisy Johnson in the popular Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which ran on ABC and later this year will appear in the star-studded A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

