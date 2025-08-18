Hulu Drafts Mandy Moore Into New NFL Drama from Dan Fogelman
The voice of Rapunzel joins Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy in the highly anticipated football drama.
Mandy Moore is set to reunite with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman for his upcoming NFL drama for Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Mandy Moore has been tapped as a series regular opposite Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy in Hulu’s upcoming untitled Dan Fogelman football drama.
- Moore will play Lauren, the daughter of NFL team owner Hank Durkin (Macy) and his heir apparent. Meloni is playing the team’s head coach, Danny Roarke.
- The 20th Television and Skydance Sports series is being written by Fogelman.
- There’s currently no title or official premise for the series, but it is believed to be a sprawling drama set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component.
- While the NFL was an occasional backdrop for his popular series This Is Us, this new show will prominently feature the league.
- Fogelman is also currently working on the second season of his critically acclaimed Hulu series, Paradise, which premiered in January 2025 and is expected to return in early 2026.
- Aside from her role in This Is Us, Moore is perhaps best known to Disney fans as the voice of Rapunzel in Tangled and its various extended media.
More Hulu News:
- As a new dramatic retelling of her tale gets ready to debut on Hulu, ABC will be airing a special one-hour program focusing on Amanda Knox this Friday.
- Hulu has revealed all of its September 2025 new additions, including a plethora of new true crime docs, new seasons of Only Murders in the Building and Reasonable Doubt, plus Chad Powers starring Glen Powell.
- Hulu has unveiled the trailer for its gripping new docuseries, Blood & Myth, which delves into a disturbing and complex case in northern Alaska.
- Shailene Woodley has joined the cast of Hulu’s limited series Count My Lies, which has just been ordered to series.
