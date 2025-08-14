Where Folklore Meets Justice: "Blood & Myth" Explores a Haunting Alaskan Case

The new series, an adaptation of the acclaimed podcast 'Midnight Son,' streams September 4.

Hulu has unveiled the trailer for its gripping new docu-series, Blood & Myth, which delves into a disturbing and complex case in northern Alaska. The series promises to be a haunting exploration of crime, mental health, and ancient Indigenous folklore.

What’s Happening:

, a new documentary series will uncover the unsettling story of Teddy Kyle Smith, an Iñupiaq actor at the center of a shocking shooting. The series, billed as a "Part manhunt. Part ghost story," will begin streaming on September 4.

will be available exclusively on Hulu and for subscribers with the Disney Bundle, it will also be accessible via the Hulu hub on The series investigates a shooting in northern Alaska where Teddy Kyle Smith is the main suspect. The crime has left the local community, especially the Native population, baffled, as they struggle to understand the motive behind the violence. The case is further complicated by Teddy's claims of being influenced by "wild people" and mythical beings from elders' stories known as "Iñukuns".

After years of trying to uncover what truly happened, filmmaker James Domic Jr. gets the chance to speak with Teddy, who is believed to be the only person with the real story.

The series will explore whether Teddy was experiencing a psychological breakdown or if he genuinely encountered something supernatural that caused him to "snap".

From Acclaimed Podcast to Hulu Series: The Team Behind 'Blood & Myth'

Blood & Myth comes to the screen with a powerhouse creative team, born from the critically acclaimed Audible Original podcast Midnight Son .

comes to the screen with a powerhouse creative team, born from the critically acclaimed Audible Original podcast . The series is anchored by the podcast's original creators—James Dommek Jr., Isaac Kestenbaum, and Josie Holtzman—who return as executive producers.

At the helm is director and executive producer Kahlil Hudson, a filmmaker of Tlingit descent whose background in documentary storytelling focusing on Indigenous themes is vital for navigating the sensitive intersection of true crime and Alaskan Native folklore with authenticity.

This is complemented by James Dommek Jr., an Iñupiaq storyteller whose personal connection to the community and the Teddy Kyle Smith case provides the foundational heart and soul of the series.

Bringing the high-stakes investigative framework is the production company Citizen Jones, founded by producers Jonas Bell Pasht and Jonah Bekhor.

With a proven track record in gripping true-crime projects like Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle and The Devil You Know, their promises a polished and rigorous exploration of the case.

