New Simpsons "Back to School" Stream Brings Nonstop Class to Disney+
Relive 106 school-themed episodes on the new limited-time channel.
Springfield Elementary is back in session as Disney+ has launched a brand-new, limited-time stream celebrating decades of scholastic shenanigans from The Simpsons!
What’s Happening:
- To time with the back to school season Disney+ has launched a limited-time, always-on channel featuring a continuous loop of 106 classic school-themed Simpsons episodes.
- From Bart’s first chalkboard gag to Lisa’s struggles for academic recognition, it’s all here.
- This new Simpsons stream joins a lineup of other continuous channels that subscribers can enjoy anytime, including ABC News, SharkFest, Descendants/Zombies, Disney+ Playtime, and Throwbacks.
- Disney+ has a history of adding themed, limited-time streams, so fans should always be on the lookout for the next pop-up channel.
Simpsons on Disney+
- Beyond the new Back to School stream, Disney+ remains the ultimate destination for Simpsons fans.
- Every season of the landmark series is available to stream on demand.
- The family’s blockbuster 2007 feature film is also available.
- Also don’t miss the collection of original shorts, including the Oscar-nominated Maggie Simpson in 'Playdate with Destiny' and crossover specials like The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.
Springfield Elementary: The Iconic Classroom
- More than just a building, Springfield Elementary is a central character in The Simpsons and a cornerstone of its satirical commentary on American life.
- Riddled with asbestos, perpetually underfunded, and staffed by a collection of jaded and eccentric educators, the school provides the perfect backdrop for comedic hijinks.
- The institution is famously run by the beleaguered Principal Seymour Skinner, who’s in a constant battle of wits with Bart Simpson while simultaneously trying to manage his overbearing mother, Agnes.
- He’s supported by a memorable faculty, including the chain-smoking, cynical fourth-grade teacher Edna Krabappel (voiced by the late Marcia Wallace until 2013), the exhausted second-grade teacher Miss Hoover, and the eternally furious Groundskeeper Willie.
- The school is the source of some of the series' most iconic running gags, from Bart's ever-changing chalkboard punishments in the opening credits to Superintendent Chalmers' exasperated cries of "SKINNER!"
- The setting has provided the foundation for countless classic episodes, such as Lisa's Substitute (featuring Dustin Hoffman), the musical The PTA Disbands, and the revealing Bart the Genius.
- The new Back to School stream is perfectly timed to revisit this wacky classroom.
